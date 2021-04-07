Battlefords RCMP are asking the public to watch out for a grey BMW X3 crossover after a confrontation with a lone police officer Monday morning.

The officer was out on patrol at around 9 a.m. when they spotted what they thought was a stolen vehicle and tried to pull it over.

The driver refused to stop, and eventually turned down a dead-end gravel road. The driver then turned around, picked up speed and came straight for the police cruiser, sideswiping it before driving away.

The officer was not injured, but their police cruiser was seriously damaged, and they did not give chase.

RCMP are asking anyone who sees a grey BMW with the Saskatchewan license plate 058-MBM to contact police or Crime Stoppers.