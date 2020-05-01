Battlefords police seek people involved in alleged shooting

Police in the Battlefords are looking for two women and people in a white Chevy Silverado in connection to an alleged shooting incident in North Battleford.

Around 1:30 on Thursday morning, Battlefords RCMP were called to a business on the 900 block of the Highway 16 bypass for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived police were unable to locate anyone. Witnesses were interviewed and video footage was reviewed.

Police determined that two women walked up to the window of the parked truck and the two groups of people began talking.

Eventually, police said a gun was fired. Then, the white truck backed up at a high rate of speed and damaged some property at the business.

Police say this white Chevy damaged the North Battleford business while fleeing, after a gun was allegedly fired. (Submitted by RCMP)

The women fled the area and the truck drove off on Railway Avenue heading east.

Police asked for the public's help in locating and identifying a woman captured on security video footage and the white Chevrolet Silverado, which has a Saskatchewan licence plate, 721 LJK.