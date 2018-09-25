Battlefords-area missing woman dies in single vehicle crash

A woman who had been reported missing to Battlefords RCMP has died in a single vehicle collision.

Police say the woman was reported missing on Saturday by family. They had not seen the woman since Friday and she had not returned home, a news release said.

Then, on Monday morning, police responded to single vehicle collision west of Battleford on Highway 40.

The missing woman was the driver of the vehicle and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.