Huge dog seizure in Battlefords area has humane society asking for help

Within a few days, the Battlefords Humane Society went from having around 10 dogs and puppies to more than 40.

The normal shelter capacity is 26 animals, and they're only expecting more this week. This comes after around 30 dogs and puppies were seized from the same site in the Battlefords area of Saskatchewan.

"They're very emaciated," said Michelle Spark, manager of the humane society. The organization took in the majority of the seized dogs.

Most of the puppies are underdeveloped and underweight but they're generally happy around people, she said.

"That was nice to see. That they were social and that there was no, you know, aggression or fear," she said.

This four-month-old female dog was one of the animals seized by Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan. (Battlefords Humane Society/Facebook)

The Animal Protection Services of Saskatchewan executive director, Don Ferguson, said they received a tip regarding a number of animals on a rural property in the area around Sept. 11. The person was concerned about the general care of the animals, Ferguson said.

After getting a search warrant under the Animal Protection Act, the organization and a registered veterinarian went to take a look.

The dogs were seized because of concerns over their care. (Battlefords Humane Society/Facebook)

"A number of animals found on the property were deemed to be in distress," Ferguson said. "And as such those animals were removed and delivered to a caretaker for care."

The animals are only being shared publicly by the humane society because the original owner did not claim them within five business days. Now, the Battlefords Humane Society can post about them and adopt them out when the society is ready, Ferguson said.

Need for food, donations and teddy bears

Caring for the seized animals is more costly than regular dogs, Spark said. All the animals are on puppy food, with some of the young puppies on specialized, developmental soft food from a veterinary clinic.

Around 30 dogs in total were seized. (Battlefords Humane Society/Facebook)

The animals are also fed small amounts of food multiple times a day instead of a regular feeding schedule and can't be vaccinated until they are a healthy weight.

"Other than that, lots of love, lots of care, lots of attention, big fluffy blankets to keep them warm," Spark said. "Big teddy bears that they can cuddle up to stay warm."

A pitbull mix was seized and had six puppies while in care. (Battlefords Humane Society/Facebook)

Right now, the shelter needs:

Volunteers to help clean up after the 43 dogs.

The specialized puppy food.

Donations to cover veterinary costs such as spaying, neutering and vaccinations.

A photographer to help with adoption photographs, when the animals are ready.

More toys.

A combination of puppies and adult dogs are now being taken care of by the Battlefords Humane Society. (Battlefords Humane Society/Facebook)

People interested in helping can email battlefordshumanesociety@sasktel.net, call 306-446-2700 or drop by in person.

"My hope is that whatever is best for them is going to happen," Spark said. "We just want them to get healthy and have good homes."

This year-old male dog is one of the animals now being cared for. (Battlefords Humane Society/Facebook)

For the investigation into the property owner, Ferguson said there will be consultations when the veterinary reports are done. From there, a court package is put together and will be sent to the Crown prosecutor, and they will decide if it meets the threshold of criminality to lay charges, he said.

Ferguson can't give more details about the case as the veterinary reports are still being finished and need to be handed in.