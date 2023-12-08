Battlefords Citizens Patrol recognized for good deeds with grant for vehicle

A shiny Jeep with the logos of the Battleford Agency Tribal Chiefs (BATC) and Battlefords Citizens on Patrol can now be seen patrolling the Battlefords area.

Battlefords Citizen on Patrol, a volunteer group that has helped RCMP in the Battlefords area for 30 years, received a grant from BATC to purchase a new vehicle.

Volunteers with the group patrol neighbourhoods on the lookout for suspicious activity or people in need of help.

Tracy Benson with BATC's community development corporation said BATC was happy to help the volunteer group with the vehicle.

"We just want our community to feel safe again," said Benson. "I am just proud that we were able to help with Battlefords Citizens on Patrol."

Doug Fehr speaking with a member of the Lloydminster COP group at the Alberta Citizens on Patrol conference in Lloydminster Oct. 14, 2023. (Photo supplied by Doug Fehr)

Doug Fehr, a member of the Battleford group and the Saskatchewan representative for the Canadian Citizens on Patrol Association, said the program has been making progress on crime.

"We now have a dedicated marked patrol vehicle thanks to BATC," Fehr said.

Prior to embarking on a patrol, the volunteers check-in with the local RCMP watch commander to see what areas to patrol and what to watch out for.

Fehr said more groups like the Battlefords Citizen Patrol are being established throughout Saskatchewan.

"I don't see crime going away. Crime has always been here," Fehr said. "So there is always going to be a need and we're happy to try to fill that need and support our RCMP."

People within the community have reached out to the volunteer group to thank them for their service, Fehr said.

"We received a very nice letter from an elderly fellow who left his garage open. We made the fellow aware of that on patrol two or three weeks ago. So he took the time to write us a letter and thanked us for that," he said.

"That makes you feel pretty good."