Battleford RCMP make large drug bust after multi-month trafficking investigation

A multi-month Battleford RCMP investigation into a trafficking operation in the Battlefords area resulted in a massive drug bust on Feb. 2.

In total, officers seized nearly eight kilograms of what they suspect to be cocaine, 281 grams of Xanax tablets, more than 5,000 pre-rolled cannabis joints, 898 cartons of contraband cigarettes, more than 10 kilograms of cutting agent, a large sum of cash and four illegally-possessed handguns, police said.

The investigation was conducted by Battleford RCMP's Gang Task Force (GTF) and was called Project Falter. It began in August 2022.

Police said GTF officers used covert strategies and surveillance to gather information. The investigation determined illicit drugs, originating from Edmonton, were being trafficked in the Battlefords area via a phone-in delivery service.

Police acted on their arrest plan on Feb. 2 when officers stopped two vehicles. Police said one was an on-shift drug delivery vehicle in the Battlefords area. The RCMP said that search warrants were then executed at numerous homes in the Battlefords and Edmonton areas.

These illegally-possessed handguns were seized on Feb. 2, police say. (Battleford RCMP)

"This investigation showcases the officers' investigational skills and determination. Through their work, a significant trafficking operation in the Battlefords has been dismantled," said Sgt. Adam Buckingham, who oversees the GTF, in a news release on Friday.

"We've kept hundreds of thousands of dollars out of criminal hands — but even more importantly, the flow of dangerous drugs in our communities has been severed."

Battleford RCMP said the GTF was assisted by Saskatchewan RCMP and partner policing teams throughout the course of the investigation.

"This complex and multi-jurisdictional investigation, and the planned and timed traffic stops and search warrant executions, just wouldn't have been possible without their assistance," Buckingham said.

So far Battleford RCMP have laid more than 25 charges against six people. All six have or will appear in North Battleford Provincial Court.

The Edmonton Police Service has also arrested and charged two men in relation to this investigation.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.