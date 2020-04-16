Battlefords RCMP say alcohol factor in early morning playground crash

Battlefords RCMP say one person was arrested after an early morning crash in North Battleford that left a playground with extensive damage.

Alcohol is considered a factor in the incident, police said.

Officers were called to a school playground on the 1300 block of 110th Street around 2 a.m. CST Thursday.

"RCMP arrived on scene and found the playground had extensive damage from a vehicle that was still on scene, heavily damaged, but had no one in or around it," a news release said.

There was evidence at the scene that people had been injured in the crash, so police went to the home of the registered owner of the vehicle.

They found multiple people with non-life-threatening injuries. One person was taken into custody. No charges have yet been laid.