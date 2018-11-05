Bats start moving indoors as Sask. winter settles in

It's not just humans feeling the chill of winter setting in. Bats are moving indoors to get warm.

Megan Lawrence, manager of Salthaven West Wildlife and Education Centre, said the organizations is getting multiple calls per day about bats.

"As the temperatures drop the bats are looking for places to hibernate," Lawrence said. "They're making their way into people's homes and buildings and sometimes instead of just being in the attics, they actually make their way into [people's] living spaces."

It's too cold to actually release the bats, so staff at Salthaven care for the creatures during the winter months before releasing the bats are in the springtime.

"In these temperatures the bat would either freeze or starve to death," Lawrence said. "They're insectivores of course, so with no bugs outside and cold temperatures, bats have very little defence, they have nothing to eat."

Lawrence said Salthaven West is currently caring for roughly 20 bats.

She said bats are important to Canada's ecosystem as insectivores because they eat bugs that destroy crops or carry diseases. There are also several Saskatchewan species of bat listed as endangered.

To catch a bat

Salthaven will send volunteers to help people who are afraid of capturing a bat in their home.

For those willing to do the catching, Lawrence recommended turning on all of the lights at home, which forces the bat to land.

Once the bat has landed, Lawrence suggested finding a box or small container to cover the creature and contain it by sliding a piece of cardboard underneath to keep it the box.

She recommended using a piece of paper towel or a clean rag to keep the bat comfortable.

"We definitely encourage people not to feed them in the meantime, there's a lot of myths out there that giving them fruit is a good idea, but of course, we don't have fruit bats in Canada," Lawrence said.

With files from CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Morning.