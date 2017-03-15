Batoche Historic Site lands to be transferred back to Métis people of Saskatchewan
Portions of Batoche, a national historic site in Saskatchewan near and dear to Métis people's hearts, will be transferred back to Métis control.
690 hectares of land at Batoche to be returned to Métis people: federal government
Land at the Batoche National Historic Site, an area significant and close to Métis people's hearts in Saskatchewan, will be transferred back to Métis control, the federal government announced Friday.
A federal news release said the transfer will include 690 hectares of land at Batoche, located 78 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
No fixed date for the transfer has yet been announced.
