'Everyone is smiling': Basketball program empowers youth in Regina's North Central

Murray Giesbrecht's passion for playing basketball guided him through life — and he hopes it can do the same for young men at Regina's Scott Collegiate.

"It sets a tone for your life. For myself, basketball saved my life in a lot of ways. It sounds a bit cliché, but it kept me in high school," said Giesbrecht — a former University of Regina Cougars player and now executive director for the North Central Community Association.

"I was a very disengaged student.… It helped me graduate, and go to university, get a degree and start a career."

He started a Thursday evening after-school basketball skills development program for boys at Mamaweyatitan Centre.

"I kind of thought what a good thing it would be if they could train for their upcoming basketball season and work with me," said Giesbrecht.

Most of the boys who attend the program are also on Scott Collegiate's basketball team. (Samanda Brace/CBC)

'We get to do what we love to do'

Twelve boys, aged 14 to 18, eagerly wait outside Giesbrecht's office each week. Most of the time they arrive early.

"Most of us guys don't have really have anything to do, like, late at night," said Daryan Crowe, a participant in the program.

"Some people make bad choices and that kind of sucks, but it's kind of reality. I'm glad he opens this at six o'clock. We get to do what we love to do."

Giesbrecht works on individual skill development with the high school students, from shooting technique to footwork. Conditioning drills are always the toughest part of practice, but they keep players in top physical shape. Sweat from their hard work shows their passion for success.

Players practise one-on-one drills to improve their skills. 'It goes beyond just basic relationship building and hanging out to you are appreciating who people are, where they come from, and what they are contributing,' says Giesbrecht. (Samanda Brace/CBC)

"[I want] to get better at it so I could go to play for university," said Jordan Wesaquate, another participant in the program.

He says his favourite part is getting to know his teammates better.

According to Giesbrecht, that's a fundamental aspect of basketball — learning how to play effectively with your team.

"It's a group sport and so they are developing leadership skills, they are developing skills of collaboration. It's really a great way for young people to learn how to work together with one another," he said.

Along with the thumps of basketballs, cheers can be heard echoing through the Mamaweyatitan multipurpose room. Each teen is welcomed, despite their size or skill level.

'I like to bring everyone up'

Giesbrecht teaches the players to use their unique strengths as an advantage, and to appreciate each other's different skill sets.

"I think there is one young man in particular, Daryan, who really brings a special energy to what we do," said Giesbrecht.

"He is a big strong guy, but he encourages everybody and doesn't feel he's above anybody."

During a one-on-one drill, Crowe is the loudest one in the room. He yells out tips to his teammates and claps after each one takes their turn.

Daryan Crowe says he enjoys cheering on his teammates and bringing smiles to their faces. (Samanda Brace/CBC)

"I kind of like it because a lot of people, when they play basketball, they don't have the same skills as other people so they bring themselves down. I don't really like that. I like to bring everyone up," said Crowe.

"It just feels good, it feels right, when everyone is on the same pace and everyone is bright, everyone is smiling, and everyone is having fun."

'Breaking down barriers'

The program creates a sense of belonging, an experience common in sport, but important in forming lasting friendships.



"A game like that has an inherent way of breaking down barriers. The barriers of colour doesn't matter as much," said Giesbrecht.

"It goes beyond just basic relationship building and hanging out to you are appreciating who people are, where they come from, and what they are contributing."