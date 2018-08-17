'The best little prisoner we could ask for': Fawn dubbed 'Bambi' rescued by Sask. RCMP

It was like a real life version of Disney's classic film Bambi, only this time the little fawn's rescuers wore badges and carried handcuffs.

Constables Jacqueline Rempel and Greg Hickey from the RCMP detachment in Punnichy, Sask. were called to the Kawacatoose First Nation on July 25 to help rescue an orphaned fawn.

"I just thought he was adorable and I thought 'What can we do to give this little guy help and give him the best chance at success?' " Const. Rempel said Friday.

A family at the First Nation in Saskatchewan had called the detachment after finding the orphaned fawn walking alone.

He'd kind of wormed his way into the hearts of the members of the office. - Const . Jacqueline Rempel , Punnichy RCMP

The family fed the fawn using a baby's bottle until the constables arrived and took it back to the detachment in the back of a police cruiser.

"He was the best little prisoner we could ask for," said Const. Rempel.

"We put him in a cell, we made him a nice little nest in there and we just fed him again from a bottle.

"He seemed very, very thirsty and hungry."

Const. Rempel said the unusual sight went unnoticed by the other prisoners sleeping in their cells, but she thinks seeing the fawn could have softened even the hardest of criminals.

She joked that they named the deer Bambi out of a "lack of creativity" and because his spots made them think of the cartoon character from the Disney movie.

"[It was] not forest animals helping him out but yep, it's a similar story," laughed Const. Rempel.

They contacted the Salthaven Wildlife and Education Centre, whose workers came to pick him up the next day.

Sad to say goodbye

Const. Rempel said it was hard to say goodbye to the little fawn.

"He'd kind of wormed his way into the hearts of the members of the office already in that short amount of time," she said.

"But we knew we were sending him off to a place where he would have the best chance at getting back into the wild."

Const. Rempel said the fawn has since had surgery for a problem with its hoof, and that the wildlife rehabilitation centre has been working on weaning him off human contact so he can return to the wild.

"As nice as it was for us to be able to pet and hold a little baby deer, it's not natural for them and it's actually dangerous for them," she said.

She said it was a nice change to respond to a wildlife call with a happy ending, unlike others she has attended where the animal has had to be euthanized.