Ball diamonds, athletic fields staggering openings in Regina

Athletic fields and ball parks are set to open in stages in Regina, beginning Monday.

The fields and parks are allowed to open under Phase Four, Part One of the Re-Open Saskatchewan plan.

On June 22, some community ball parks and athletic fields are opening, including:

Broad Street and 9th Avenue North

Columbus Park

Kiwanis Park

Kiwanis Park North

Lion's Park

Pacers Park

Optimist Park

Douglas Park

All other ball parks, athletic fields — including lawn bowling greens — are scheduled to open on June 27. People can book the fields and ball diamonds as usual when they are open.

"We're quite happy to get them back on the fields," Rod Schmidt said. Schmidt is the manager of sports facilities for the city.

"The excitement level is pretty strong. Parents have been waiting for these opportunities. Groups have been waiting for the opportunities," Schmidt said. "They've been planning all along in terms of when this might happen."

The city is working with organization to make sure guidelines are being followed at the parks and athletic fields.

People are reminded to follow public health guidelines, including not sharing equipment, staying home if a person is sick, keeping a physical of two metres between people not from the same household or extended household and using hand sanitizer or washing hands with soap and water regularly.

The City of Regina is posting updates on the COVID-19 situation at Regina.ca/covid19.