40 years in the flames: Balgonie volunteer firefighter looks back on decades of service

David Campbell was fascinated with fire as a child.

"He always was a little firebug," said Gail Campbell, David's wife.

"I hear from his parents that even when he was little, him and his brother used to love lighting matches and they just about burned their house down."

Since then David's passion for fire has grown, but also changed. Now he's now putting out fires instead of starting them.

David is entering his 40th year as a volunteer firefighter with the Balgonie Fire Department.

David Campbell, at the top of the stairs, takes a family picture with his siblings and parents. (Submitted by David Campbell)

Early days

David grew up in Balgonie.

In 1980, at 24 years old, he was working for the Saskatchewan Wheat Pool and the Farm Service Center in the town and decided to get more involved in the community. He joined the Balgonie Fire Department.

"It was quite a memorable and enjoyable scenario," he said.

"We're trying to do a job with not great resources, and trying to do it right, and getting trained and protecting ourselves."

David Campbell (second row middle) and the current Balgonie Fire Department pose for a picture. (Submitted by David Campbell)

David was quickly introduced to some of the tough realities of being a volunteer firefighter. He and other volunteers responded to a serious crash on Highway 1. They arrived on the scene to find a small SUV that had rolled several times down the middle of the highway. Its contents were scattered all over the road.

"[There were] golf clubs laying there and all sorts of stuff that you would find in a vehicle, everything from a coffee cup, to papers, and all that kind of stuff," he said.

By the time David reached the SUV on foot, the driver had already died. It was the first time he saw a dead body while working as a volunteer firefighter.

"That's the most vivid thing I can remember," he said.

Promoted to fire chief

The challenges of being a volunteer firefighter didn't deter David.

He became full-time fire chief in 1990 after 10 years with the department.

"I got into this to protect not only my family, but people in my community, people that I know, people that I like," he said.

"[And] some that I don't like," he added jokingly.

David Campbell (left) was awarded the Diamond Jubilee Medal in September 2012. (Submitted by David Campbell)

David has responded to countless calls, many of which would be traumatic for most people — but not him.

He said the majority of the calls he has responded to haven't had any long-term effects on him, although he acknowledges some people may accuse him of not admitting to any lasting effects.

"Putting it in normal terms, people are born every day people die every day. It's that simple," he said in a stoic tone.

There are many ways to cope with a difficult call, David says, but one of the most efficient methods is to debrief with other fire fighters.

"We do it better in a group," he said, noting they encourage people to speak up if they need help.

"It's a lot better now because we've had a couple of our our own teams realized they need help, ask for it and got it, and they're on the road to recovery."

Not all doom and gloom

When asked what his favourite part of being a volunteer firefighter is, David's answer is simple: the people.

He said the volunteer fire crew in Balgonie is a family that works hard and plays hard.

He has a collection of hundreds, if not thousands, of pictures taken throughout his time with the fire department, which includes parties, family gatherings, community events and training exercises.

The Balgonie Fire Crew from 2002 take a moment to take a picture during a training exercise. (Submitted by David Campbell)

Firefighters take a break during a training exercise outside of Balgonie. (Submitted by David Campbell)

David also has some advice for anyone wanting to become a volunteer firefighter.

"They have to realize that they're not going to get rich doing it," he said.

"The one [thing] that really you need is commitment, if the volunteer service is going to continue."

A new fire hall opens in Balgonie with people from the community and politicians in attendance, including Federal Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer (second from the right). (Submitted by David Campbell)

David Campbell talks with two girls who visited the fire hall in 1998. (Submitted by David Campbell)

Family life

David said balancing family and firefighting can be tough, but it's part of the job.

He and Gail had two kids, both of whom are now adults. They grew accustomed to having a dad who voluntarily put his life on the line.

Gail said there were some scary times. She recounted driving by a fire scene with their kids. Their son, who was about five years old at the time, knew David was on the scene.

David Campbell, bottom left, takes a picture with his wife, kids and grand kids. (Submitted by David Campbell)

"He just shook. He was just so scared of watching that fire," Gail said. "It was scary when you see a burning building and you know your husband's there."

She said David's work as a volunteer firefighter would sometimes get in the way of family gatherings as well.

"He was so dedicated that if you'd be sitting down for a meal and that call came in, it didn't matter if it was my birthday, or the grandkids', the kids' birthday, he'd go," she said.

David and his wife Gail were married in 1973. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

Nevertheless, Gail says she takes comfort knowing he has spent the last four decades doing something he's passionate about.

"I'm just proud of him, I am," she said. "His kids, everybody, is proud of him."

"It's going to be a sad day when he decides to pull the plug, but he has to pass the reins on some day."

David says he has one more project before hanging up his boots: find a replacement fire truck for the Balgonie Fire Department.