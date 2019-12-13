Man with Regina murder trial pending released from custody

A man charged with second-degree murder in Regina has been released from jail while he awaits trial.

Donald Chad Pelletier, 36, is accused of killing Justin Langan, 40, who was shot in his Pasqua Street home during a robbery in February 2018.

A bail hearing was held for Pelletier in November but the release decision didn't come until Friday.

According to the court document, he will be subject to a 24-hour house arrest and electronic monitoring. He must live at a home on Cowessess First Nation and not associate with gang members.

Natalie Langan, the victim's sister, spoke after his death and cried as she called Langan her protector. She told CBC she would remember him for his uncanny sense of humour and hard working attitude.

Both Pelletier and 31-year-old Chad Barre are charged with second-degree murder and other offences in connection with Langan's death.

Pelletier was arrested later that month on the 400 block of Retallack Street where police executed a search warrant, which included a SWAT unit being deployed.

Barre was arrested after a police chase ended near the Cathedral neighbourhood on Feb. 18.

Pelletier has opted for trial by jury and his trial is scheduled to begin May 11, 2020.