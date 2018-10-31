Bail denied for 15-year-old boy charged with 2nd-degree murder

Sighs of relief echoed around a Regina courtroom on Wednesday, as a judge denied bail for a 15-year-old who stands accused of second-degree murder.

The teen, who can not be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was charged in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl earlier this month.

The bail hearing began on Friday in Regina provincial court, a full-day affair that was emotional and tense. It was adjourned to allow Judge Bruce Henning to consider his decision.

After less than 20 minutes of laying out his reasoning before a packed courtroom on Wednesday, the judge concluded by saying he was denying the release of the teenager.

A few whispered "Yes," and others exchanged hugs as they exited the courtroom.

The teen will be appearing by video for his next court date on Nov. 26.