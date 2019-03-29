'Obsolete' way of storing Sask. records on tape needs to change, says privacy commissioner

Years-worth of backup tapes holding swaths of data have posed headaches and big bills for people filing Freedom of Information requests, prompting Sask.'s Information and Privacy Commissioner to recommend changes to the system.

"You're dealing with deteriorating magnetic tapes that mainly operate on tape drives that are obsolete," said Ronald Kruzeniski

He said this drives up costs to search for government records.

"So for a whole bunch of reasons, it's time to start moving on."

The Ministry of Central Services provides backup and recovery services to Sask. ministries and agencies. It confirmed to Kruzeniski's office that data was stored on 4,400 backup tapes similar to old VHS cassettes, which represented 2.4 million gigabytes of information. That would require more than three million CD-Roms to save, according to the report.

The report details the experiences of people filing Freedom of Information and Privacy Act requests and being told they would be charged as much as $100,000 to search through the existing records and complete the request.

"Our experience has been people ask for it and then they get this wild high estimate and they don't believe it. They think that people are trying to withhold information on them," said Kruzeniski.

He's recommending that over the next year, Central Services develops a plan on how it will systematically get rid of the tapes, while ministries take responsibility for keeping their records in electronic form.

"They shouldn't be relying on these backup tapes. They're not reliable."

He also found that these backup tapes do not need to be included in a search for responsive records, when the government is responding to FOIP requests.