How to camp in Saskatchewan's backcountry

After falling in love with backcountry camping while studying in British Columbia, Jenna Englot was sceptical about opportunities in Saskatchewan. She proved herself wrong after purchasing a provincial bucket-list book when she moved back home in 2015.

"I was like, 'Oh, man, there's so many awesome places here, too', and then it kind of became a mission to try to backcountry camp wherever and however I could."

Englot leads groups into the backcountry, adventures with friends or heads out solo into remote areas with no services.

"It's just a really neat experience and really meditative and gives you a sense of seeing and figuring things out on your own."

Where to camp

Englot said at times it feels like you can go almost anywhere, especially in the north.

"Often when people think of backcountry camping, they think of hiking trails to a designated backcountry camping spot," she said.

Jenna Englot says first-timers should pick a spot without too much hiking or paddling and give it a shot. (Submitted by Jenna Englot)

Englot said first time backcountry campers who are a little anxious could start at areas with designated sites:

Gem Lakes at Narrow Hills Provincial Park (with designated sites and an outhouse in the parking lot).

Boreal Trail at Meadow Lake Provincial Park. (The only destination backpacking trail in the province spanning 120 kilometres with pit toilets and bear lockers.)

Duck Mountain Provincial Park.

Prince Albert National Park (with designated sites with firewood and pit toilets).

Douglas Provincial Park (with walk-in sites right next to a serviced campground).

"Those little short trips really gave me the confidence to be able to go on five- and six- and eight-day trips," she said. "You kind of get a feel for what you need with you at all times."

In Saskatchewan, though, people can camp in any provincial forest on vacant Crown land or on unoccupied leased lands. The Ministry of Environment asks people to avoid land being used for forestry operations or other industrial uses.

People should respect the land and private landowners by obeying signs (no trespassing) and asking for permission.

"You can park at a tiny little lake and you paddle across the lake and set up a camp somewhere along shore," said Englot.

There are also larger adventures, like multiple day trips on rivers, in the forest or across a lake.

Be sure to check provincial and national park websites for the latest guidelines in relation to COVID-19 before heading out. (Kendall Latimer/CBC)

"People often forget that Saskatchewan has some of the best canoe country in the world," said Ric Driediger, who runs Churchill Canoe River Outfitters. "They think they have to go to B.C. or northern Ontario or someplace to get into a beautiful country, but oh my goodness we've got that in spades here."

Englot encourages people to head south and explore what feels like the "wild west" in Grasslands National Park. There are no designated sites so you can camp anywhere as long at it's out of site from roads or trails.

Be in the moment

Driediger guided his first trip in 1973 and cautioned it's easy to get hooked on the backcountry.

"It was like the idea of the wilderness that just stretched on and on and on and on and on forever. It was addicting."

He recalls one time, his group held their breath as a scruffy man approached their camp by motorboat. They had been alone for days. They relaxed when "Mr. Junk" barked, "My wife says you have to come for a pie." They paddled after him across the lake, and sure enough she fed the hungry crew well, saying, "We haven't had company here for years."

Ric Driediger said his gear must-haves are a pocket knife, a tarp, tinder and a candle for lighting fires to raise moral, dry socks and make meals on rainy days. His perfect canoeing snack? An Eat More bar. (Katee Pederson/Facebook)

These days, Driediger spends most of his time in the office armed with a map and a brain full of tips. He's got a roster of special spots to suggest, like a magnificent ice cavern still standing in June or a waterfall that you can slide over on your back.

He cautioned people choosing their own adventure to not be overly ambitious about distance, which can ruin trips.

"They plan this huge route that means they have to work super hard every day," he said. That's contrary to the goal of slowing down and appreciating time spent in nature.

What to bring

Camping gear has come a long way since Driediger used a potato sack as a pack. Still, he tells people not to get overwhelmed by fancy equipment. Remember: you have to transport everything you pack in and out.

Some basic suggestions on what to bring:

Food: make a meal plan to avoid a heavy pack or hunger.

Headlamp and extra batteries.

Pocket stove and fuel.

Water filter.

Matches, flint, lighter and tinder.

Pocket knife and saw.

Mini shovel (for when nature calls) and toilet paper.

Hand sanitizer or biodegradable soap; unscented hygiene supplies.

Tarp (for weather protection or person-transportation) and rope.

First Aid kit.

Sun protection (SPF and hat).

Map, compass or GPS device.

Weather appropriate clothing (expect the unexpected).

Prepare for the worst

Rebecca Basset, who teaches wilderness first aid, said people should assume they'll be out longer than anticipated if injury or a classic Saskatchewan storm hits.

Basset carries two triangles, two gauze rolls, a tensor bandage and a thicker gauze pad for bad wounds. People should add disposable surgical masks and gloves to their kits because of COVID-19.

Rebecca Basset recommends you talk to locals about conditions, like weather and even bug levels, before heading out. (Back40 First Aid Training)

Personal locator beacons, with GPS services, are a handy tool that send emergency signals without cell service.

Being bear aware is necessary as you head into Saskatchewan forest, too. If an area doesn't have lockers or platforms, Englot hangs her food and scented products in a thick waterproof bag about 100 metres or farther from her camp.

Leave no trace

The most important thing to do is to leave no trace and respect the land. This doesn't just mean packing out what you bring in, including your garbage; it also means leaving the space cleaner than how you found it.

"There's this beautiful oasis we have that's available to us to … but being really, really cognizant to leave the land the way we found it and not cause any additional environmental disturbance."

Campers must also abide by municipal and provincial fire bans.

Englot said even though it's key for people to plan to ensure a successful trip, it's also important to not overwhelm yourself by it.

"People get really caught up in this idea that backcountry camping is so much more complex than front country camping and it really isn't."