Sask. students, teachers prepared to 'make a new normal' as school resumes

As Saskatchewan students return to school on Thursday without any COVID-19 mandates, many are finding a sense of normalcy akin to how things were before the pandemic hit.

Despite the province's chief medical health officer recently suggesting people mask up indoors this fall, masking is optional in schools across the province. However, most school divisions are keeping up with increased cleaning measures, and many are still encouraging staff and students to stay home if they're sick.

Having started high school in the fall of 2019, Regina's Mercedes Phillips said she has spent much of her time learning remotely.

This year, having now had three COVID-19 vaccinations, she hopes to do all of her Grade 12 classes in person — even if that means wearing a mask to protect herself, should cases spike.

"It's really about making a new normal for myself," Phillips said.

The 17-year-old added that she and her friends have a "senior year bucket list" filled with activities around the city and potential travel destinations, but her priority remains what she can check off within the walls of Campbell Collegiate from September to June.

"It definitely feels like we've been robbed of our high school experience, which is why this Grade 12 year is really important for me and a lot of my other peers," Phillips said.

"This year, we can really focus on that high school experience that a lot of us missed out on."

Mercedes Phillips, 17, is heading into Grade 12 at Regina’s Campbell Collegiate this fall. (Adam Bent/CBC News)

For Kelli Fredlund, who teaches Grade 7 at Chief Whitecap School in Saskatoon, this fall's full revival of field trips and extracurricular activities feels like a return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

"I think all of those clubs and sporting events and things like that allow kids to find a place where they belong. That's what we're really striving for, so we can value and believe in these students," she explained.

"I think it's really important for kids — and for teachers."

Natalie Mitchell, the vice-principal and a learning catalyst teacher at École St. Elizabeth in Regina, is also "absolutely ecstatic" to return to the classroom.

"It's going to be great to have all of those smiling faces and the buzz from the joy of being in school again," she said.

This bulletin board is among many lining the halls of Regina’s École St. Elizabeth as classes resume for students on Thursday. (Submitted by Natalie Mitchell)

For teachers, returning to the classroom means more than just prepping bulletin boards and crafting the perfect lesson plan, Mitchell said. They also need to create an environment that makes students feel cared for.

Since there are no longer any COVID-19 restrictions, she said part of that work often involves helping children one-on-one, should they be anxious about the virus.

"It's really just making sure that those students feel safe and everyone is still doing common hygiene, like making sure hands are being washed and desks are being washed," she said.

"It's all about the kids. That's the most important thing to remember."