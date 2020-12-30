2020 lists show Olivia and Liam continue to be most popular baby names in Sask.

There are even more Liams and Olivias in Saskatchewan after the two names remained the most popular baby names in 2020.

eHealth Saskatchewan released its annual lists of the previous year's top 20 baby names Friday. Liam was the top name for boys for the 11th year in a row. Olivia was most common for baby girls for the sixth year in a row.

Sixty-three baby boys were named Liam, followed by 48 named Jack and 43 named Hudson, Noah or Oliver.

Sixty-nine baby girls were named Olivia, while there were 45 named Emma, 43 named Amelia, 39 named Sophia and 37 named Emily.

Two new names debuted on the lists. For boys, Bennett came in at number 17. For girls, Aurora debuted at number 12.

It was also the first time in more than a decade that Alexander didn't make the top list of boy names.

eHealth Saskatchewan said that as of Dec. 9, 2020, there had been 12,044 live births registered in Saskatchewan. The final count is expected to be announced in March and doesn't include people who gave birth outside of the province.