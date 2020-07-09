Break and enter investigation leads to identity theft, drug charges for pair from Regina

A man and woman from Regina are facing numerous charges after police investigated a break and enter in the Harbour Landing neighbourhood.

On June 30, police were called to Albulet Drive for a reported break in.

Suspects are alleged to have entered the home's garage and stolen three bikes before using the garage door to enter the home. The suspects stole electronics, backpacks, sports equipment and a wallet while the family slept.

Investigations led police to search a home on the 2200 block of Robinson Street on Monday, where the man and the woman were arrested.



Police retrieved numerous items from the home on Albulet Drive break and enter, identity documents for a number of people, and drugs were found in the shoe of one of the suspects.



A 31-year-old woman faces charges for possession of stolen property and possession of identity documents, while a 41-year-old man faces charges related to stolen property, possession of both methamphetamine and fentanyl and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.



Both appeared in court on Tuesday.