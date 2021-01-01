First week of Regina warm-up station a 'whirlwind' for coordinator in North Central

The coordinator of a warm-up station in North Central says the first week has been full of donations and demand.

Wanda Rockthunder is the coordinator at Awasiw: A Place of Hope. The station opened on Dec. 26 and is meant to give people out on the street a place to warm up and connect with Indigenous knowledge and services.

"Since we opened it, it's been a whirlwind," Rockthunder said. "We knew there was a need … but the immediate amount of people that walked in the door was like 'Wow.' We didn't expect it to be that much that fast."

During the first night, Rockthunder said six people stopped by and on the second it was two dozen.

Some people come in and are still unsure what services the station offers. Rockthunder said they aim to provide visitors with a warm place to be, something hot to eat and drink and a bag of donations to take with them.

The warm-up station in Regina's North Central neighbourhood has been open overnight, and starts being open 24 hours on Jan. 4. (Germain Wilson/CBC)

The pandemic has negatively affected Regina's most vulnerable populations, with reduced shelter capacities and limits on the amount of people allowed in a walk-in space due to concerns of COVID-19 spread, Rockthunder said.

There's also an epidemic of drugs in the city, she said. While people aren't allowed to use substances in the station, Rockthunder said she knows some people who use drugs come in and know it's a safe space for them.

"We're there to support people. It doesn't matter who you are or what your background is, but we are there to be able to say, 'Hey, come on in,'" she said. "I believe that gives them a sense of acceptance, belonging."

Rockthunder said Indigenous Elders often stop by the site as well. The Elders stop by to chat with some of the vulnerable people and sometimes recognize them, she said.

The station is located at 3510 5th Ave., and run by the All Nations Hope Network and the YWCA Regina. From Dec. 26 to Jan. 4, it was open overnight starting at 5 p.m, but now the services will be offered 24 hours a day.

Donations, community support have been 'overwhelming': Coordinator

Donations have also been arriving steadily since media reports went out saying they were accepting items and food.

"It's just amazing the amount of support we received from the community," Rockthunder said. "It's just overwhelming and I love that the community and support that the community has been giving."

The station has gotten donations of teas, coffee and juices, and could use more water, prepackaged lunches, bread and other food items. People have also dropped off care packages with hygiene items and clothing, she said.

"When I come in at five o'clock and we open our doors and we don't know what to expect," she said. "The amount of people and the response in the community has been just wonderful."

The warm-up station is located at 3510 5th Ave. and run by the All Nations Hope Network and the YWCA Regina. (Germain Wilson/CBC)

Rockthunder said anyone who would like to donate is welcome and they accept a variety of items.

The station is currently set to operate until March 31, however Rockthunder said the community needs this service. In the long term, Rockthunder said she would like to see a permanent overnight station that offers smudging, traditional parenting and a safe place for people to go.

She said there needs to be more places like this in the community. and the station is one step to reconnecting people with what they've lost, whether that's love or traditions.

"Let's build our community stronger together," Rockthunder said. "I was having a conversation with a young man last night … he says the city is bad, but the city is not bad. It's what's in the city that's bad. You can change things and that's what I believe."