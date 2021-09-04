Average number of COVID-19 cases in Sask. is worse than any other province except Alta.

Saskatchewan is surging in COVID-19 cases that far outstrip almost every other province, according to the latest numbers from the federal government.

As of Friday the rate of cases over the last 7 days of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan was 181 per 100,000 population.

Alberta is the only province with a worse rate of infection, and just barely.

The rate of cases over the last seven days in Alberta was 182 per 100,000 population.

The third worst province is B.C. with about 50 per cent less cases than Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Ontario, that just introduced a form of vaccine certificate, has 45 cases 100,000 population.

On Friday Saskatchewan reported 418 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

Saskatchewan's Opposition Leader Ryan Meili wants Premier Scott Moe to bring back the legislative assembly early for an emergency sitting, but Moe said that isn't going to happen.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says he is monitoring the situation and says vaccines are 'the path forward.' (Michael Bell/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam released new COVID-19 modelling today that warns Canada could see up to 15,000 cases per day by the end of the month if the rate of vaccination does not increase and more restrictive public health measures are not introduced.

But in a statement sent to CBC Moe said the government is monitoring the situation closely and will "respond accordingly in co-ordination with Dr. [Saskatchewan chief medical health officer Saqib] Shahab and our public health officials."

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is bringing back mas mandates and is offering $100 to any Albertan who gets a vaccine. (Jason Kenney/Facebook)

But he did not indicate he would be implementing any of the restrictions that were lifted on July 11.

He said getting more people vaccinated is "the path forward."

Next door in Alberta, that province it will begin paying $100 to people who get a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Premier Jason Kenney announced Friday and announced the province would return to mandatory masking for all indoor public spaces and workplaces.