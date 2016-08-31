Australian man sentenced to 5 years after trying to lure Regina teen

A man from Australia has been sentenced to five years in prison in his home country after soliciting child abuse material from a Saskatchewan teenager.

According to the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), the agency became involved in the international file in 2019 when a concerned parent approached the Regina Police Service.

A then unknown person tried to lure a 14-year-old Regina girl through two social media applications, said the Sask. ICE in a media release.

Officers in Saskatchewan started working with their partners in Australia, which led to the arrest of a 26-year-old youth care worker, according to police.

Officers located many more victims, said Sask. ICE.

Australian Federal Police said the 26-year-old pleaded guilty to several charges in July 2021 — including 36 counts of using a carriage service to solicit child pornography material.