Australian man accused of luring Sask. girl, 14, pleads guilty to dozens of charges

An Australian man accused of sexually luring a 14-year-old Saskatchewan girl has now pleaded guilty to more than 50 charges.

The luring and child pornography case involves young victims from around the world.

Saskatchewan's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit says the investigation started when they received a complaint from the parents of the girl.

The parents said their daughter was being lured online and counselled for sexual touching through two social media applications.

Members of the Saskatchewan ICE unit reached out to their counterparts in Australia and provided information. That led to police in Australia investigating a man who worked as a youth care worker there.

Police said he was grooming and luring young girls online and was charged with 117 counts in total.

They also described him as a "serial offender" who victimized many young girls around the world.

He has now pleaded guilty to 56 charges.

There was no immediate word on sentencing. The name of the man wasn't immediately available.