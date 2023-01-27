Aunty Show bringing a variety of performances by local women to Winterruption in Regina

This year's Winterruption festival in Regina features The Aunty Show, a variety show featuring mostly Indigenous women sharing songs, dance and some poetry.

Winterruption is meant as a fun way to end the cold winter month of January, with indoor concerts and outdoor activities.

The Aunty Show is set for 7 p.m. CST Friday at the Exchange, and will feature local artists like Raven Sage and Annie Brass performing throughout the night.

"Auntie, in Cree, translates to 'little mother,' a woman who does not compete with the mom but rather supports the child while they are growing into their own person and the tension with mom is high," says the show's description on the festival website.

"Universally, Aunties in our communities are important for providing a safe place for young people to have a soft landing and to be reflective and honest, so they can grow from the tensions they experience."

Raven Sage performing at an outdoor festival. (Raven Sage/Facebook)

Raven Sage is a Cree, Saulteaux and Sioux artist from Saskatoon.

She began performing at a young age, starting with jazz, tap and ballet with Saskatchewan Express. She grew to love singing and acting, which led to her role as Raven on Wapos Bay.

She scored herself a Gemini Award for that role in 2008.

On Friday, her performance will be combining rap vocals with her love for theatre.

"I'm a writer. I'm a rapper at heart. And so I'm gonna combine the two loves of my life, which is theatre, acting and singing, rapping and mix them together and come out with the show," Sage told host Shauna Powers on CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend.

"I'm not quite sure how it's going to look yet. A lot of rehearsing is going on from now until then."

Annie Brass performing her comedy act at a community event. (Annie Brass/Facebook)

Annie Brass will be performing her comedy act at the event. She says she always liked to tell stories in a funny way to make her family laugh, and gradually turned her stories into a comedy act.

Brass likes to use zany tactics to tell a story to make people laugh until their stomachs hurt.

"You know the the things that that you do as an Aunt some days are the things that that moms don't do with their nieces or nephews," Brass said. "And so I've got a a collection of of those adventures and tales to talk about, and some of them might involve peeing your pants."

The Aunty Show will be a unique evening hosted by Zoey Roy featuring the other amazing, multidisciplinary talents of Kris Alvarez, Tai Reign and a fashion show. Mini vendors will also be on site.

The event is open to all ages and is a non-alcoholic event but will be providing fun mocktails to try out.

Watch some of Annie Brass's comedy: