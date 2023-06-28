Operating Auntie Maggie's Caribbean Meals gives Regina couple a 'purpose'

Regina's newest Jamaican restaurant was born from a leap of faith.

In December 2020, Maggie Miller retired after more than 25 years as a unit support worker in the Mother Baby Unit with the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

But she wasn't ready to slow down just yet. At first, her dream was to run a daycare for extra income.

Then, she got cold feet.

"I remember sitting down with the minister from our church," Maggie says. "She asked me, 'Are you sure that's what you want to do?' I knew right then a daycare wasn't feasible for me."

You might be wondering how she decided running a restaurant and catering business suited her better. It turns out Maggie's husband, Delroy Miller, is a prolific cook. Even before they opened Auntie Maggie's Caribbean Meals together, Delroy's cooking was making a name for itself at church functions.

"When I was young, I was always hungry and always eating. So, I had to learn how to cook," says Delroy, who grew up in a small town near Montego Bay, Jamaica. He was one of 11 children. His sister Jean taught him how to cook.

Maggie immigrated to Regina in 1990. She returned to Jamaica to marry Delroy, whom she'd been in a relationship with for over a decade, and the two of them moved to the Saskatchewan capital together in 1993. Delroy quickly found work as a flooring installer – a gig that would lead to them setting up a storefront 30 years later.

Auntie Maggie's Caribbean Meals owners Delroy Miller (left) and Maggie Miller (centre) get help from lots of family to run the business, like their grandson Tyrel Latoski (right). (Dwight Lugay)

In early 2021, a friend of their son, Roman, who was new to the city was craving Jamaican food – something Regina severely lacked . Roman encouraged him to visit his parents. His friend was amazed at the quality, and told the couple he would pay them to cook more. Roman posted photos of the food to social media, and Auntie Maggie's Caribbean Meals was born.

"This business began in the breezeway between my house and garage," Maggie says with a laugh.

Delroy Miller has made adjustments to his dishes to accommodate more diners, like thickening the oxtail stew with corn starch instead of flour for people who are gluten intolerant. Likewise, he swapped out chicken stock for coconut milk from the rice and peas, to accommodate vegetarian customers. (Dwight Lugay)

Customers would place takeout or delivery orders by texting her cellphone or messaging the growing Auntie Maggie's Facebook account.

"It all happened so quickly. I was so overwhelmed at first, I had to ask my sisters and nieces and nephews to help," says Maggie.

All the while, Delroy banged away in the kitchen. He churned out all of the Jamaican classics, like jerk chicken, rice and peas, oxtail, curry goat, fried plantains and festivals.

The jerk chicken is their top seller. Delroy explained the two critical ingredients in jerk seasoning are pimento wood or pimento seed (also known as allspice) and scotch bonnet peppers. They use a secret combination of dry and wet seasoning rubs for the meat, which is slow-cooked to perfection.

Jerk chicken is Auntie Maggie's top seller. The restaurant uses a secret combination of dry and wet seasoning rubs. (Dwight Lugay)

The home business flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Then, Delroy was tasked by his employer to install the dining room floor of 3414 13th Ave. Months later, when the couple heard the landlord was looking for a new tenant, Delroy pounced on the opportunity to open a storefront.

In April, the location in the Cathedral Village started serving customers.

The calypso chicken is fried chicken served with rice and peas, and coleslaw. The star of this dish is Delroy Miller’s calypso sauce: a unique blend of sauces and spices that taste somewhere between ketchup, barbecue and sweet chili sauce. (Dwight Lugay)

Family members still pop by to help out. Maggie calls her niece Alexis her "right hand."

For Maggie, the restaurant is her new retirement "dream come true."

"This business gives us both purpose," she says, gazing into the kitchen, where Delroy is hard at work. "I believe in him – more than he believes in himself. He has so much potential."

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.