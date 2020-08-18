August heat wave hits Sask., bringing record-breaking temps

The heat has returned to Saskatchewan this week and it looks like it's going to stick around for a little while longer. Forecasts are calling for highs above 30 C until Friday in southern and central Saskatchewan.

Tuesday is Day 2 of the heat wave, as record-breaking temperatures were reported across the province Monday, when temperatures soared into the mid to high 30s.

Temperature records were broken across Saskatchewan on Monday. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

Much of the province was under a heat warning from Environment Canada on Tuesday.

This round of heat is due to a large ridge in the upper atmosphere, pulling a very hot but dry air mass over the prairies. Although we usually see quite a bit of thunderstorm activity with the heat, this air mass doesn't look like it will trigger too many storms in the province, meaning mostly dry weather will persist for the next few days.

The warm and potentially record-breaking temperatures look to last a little while longer. The heat will stick around for the province for Wednesday and Thursday, but there is relief in sight.

Friday will see an end to our heat wave with temperatures falling back to the mid to high 20s, just below warning criteria, and the chance of showery weather to start the weekend.

Greenhouse closes doors due to heat

In Regina, Dutch Growers Home and Garden remained closed on Tuesday due to the heat.

The team at the greenhouse says that with the heat, combined with mask use and lack of airflow, conditions would be unsafe for workers. Temperatures in the greenhouse were recorded at 47 C Monday afternoon.

The business will be looking at reduced hours Wednesday and Thursday as the heat wave continues.

Dutch Growers in Regina closed its doors on Tuesday, due to the extreme heat. (Matt Howard/CBC)

With the prolonged heat, there is the risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Environment Canada recommends taking breaks from the heat and avoiding outdoor exercise in the heat of the day.

Watch out for signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion, such as skin rashes, dizziness, fainting, nausea and heavy sweating.



If heat stroke — which can involve high body temperature, confusion and fainting — is suspected, call 911.



Also remember not to leave pets or children inside parked vehicles and keep water on hand.