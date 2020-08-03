August festivals filling Sask. with music during pandemic

Concertgoers around Saskatchewan may have cancelled their festival plans, but August events might still fill the month with music.

The Regina Folk Festival has announced a Do-It-Yourself Regina Folk Festival or DIYRFF. From August 7 to 9, people will be able to host their own festival in their backyard for a small group.

The festival has an interactive program guide and playlist of music to play at the event. A team from the festival is available to help people set up their site, and people who do will be entered to win a package valued at over $800.

The package includes a space to plan out the seating arrangement, ambiance, internet, shade spots, sound and more.

As well, the festival and Summer Bash have announced three drive-in concerts on August 14, 15 and 16. The concerts will be held in the east parking lost at the Conexus Arts Centre and music will be transmitted on the FM Radio.

Concerts will happen at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., and performers include Marshall Burns, Megan Nash, The Best of Intentions, Andino Suns and Davy Sage. The cost is $25 per vehicle.

The Regina Folk Festival is hosting drive in concerts in partnership with Summer Bash. (Submitted by Regina Folk Festival)

On the same weekend, Krugofest is being hosted in Regina as a hotel balcony concert with catered food. Tickets are between $600 to $675 and include a meal, hotel room for the night and concert.

On August 6 to 8, the Poundmaker Indigenous Performance Festival is running at miyawataculture.com. The festival features the work of Kent Monkman, Chief Arvol Looking Horse, Cecile Moosoomin and more.

A number of artists are participating in the Poundmaker Indigenous Performance Festival. (Submitted by Floyd Favel)

Saskatoon: Nutrien Children's Festival, Not THAT Festival and Sum Theatre

For a month, children across the province can view the free online Nutrien Children's Festival of Saskatchewan. Events will run daily Monday to Friday and include music, theatre, dance and circus performances along with workshops.

The organizers will also be sending out 2,000 'Swag Bags' that include sponsor gifts and activities to do at home in case families do not have high-speed internet access to view the videos. The bags are available to children who register, which is free.

"We strongly believe that the children of Saskatchewan have felt what is going on globally in a profound way. This is our way of reaching out to them and letting them know they are not alone and that we will all get through this together if we move forward with compassion and love," Darcie Young, general manager of the festival, said in a statement.

The Nutrien Children's Festival of Saskatchewan is hosting performances and workshops throughout the month of August. (Submitted by the Nutrien Children's Festival of Saskatchewan)

In Saskatoon, the 25th Street Theatre is hosting 'This is NOT That Festival' as a physically distanced and digital alternative to the Saskatoon Fringe Festival until August 8. The Fringe Festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be digital performances from artists and groups, 'live from your lawn' performances where names are drawn from a hat and performers will be on a person's driveway, as well as community engagement projects and community building endeavours.

"This is NOT That Festival will provide opportunities for all of us to explore ways that theatre can continue to have a meaningful place in our community, while still adhering to the gathering restrictions and safety protocols that are currently in place," executive director Anita Smith said in a release.

The Sum Theatre is also bringing performance to the people with their show Turn, Turn, Turn. The travelling show is free of charge and the cast has scenes, music and puppets that will travel through neighbourhoods in Saskatoon and Martinsville until August 16.

"We used the wonderful videos, drawings and poems that children sent in to the Sum Creation Studio and responded to them with music, puppets and movement," actor Yulissa Campos said in a statement.

"With this show, we were not bound to a script. We were given incredible freedom to create a show that engages the audience and still keeps them safe."

The Saskatoon Folk Festival will also have a virtual showcase of artists in the month of August with more details to be announced this week.