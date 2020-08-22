COVID-19 in Sask: 2 new cases, 19 more recoveries

Two new cases of COVID-19 were announced in Saskatchewan Saturday, with 19 more recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 117.

The two new cases come from Saskatoon and the southwest region of the province.

Five people, all in Saskatoon, are in hospital with COVID-19. One person is in in-patient care and four are in intensive care.

The province said out of the 117 active cases, 76 are in communal living settings, which is the term it has been using to describe Hutterite colonies.

Saskatchewan has now had a total of 1,597 reported cases of COVID-19, and a total of 1,458 people have recovered. There have been 22 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

There were 1,757 COVID-19 tests performed Friday.

On Friday, the province announced there was possible exposure on a flight from Calgary to Saskatoon on Aug. 9.

Anyone on WestJet Flight WS452 seated in rows 1-5 should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.