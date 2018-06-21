Sask. auditor's report says it's time to start using enforcement on non-compliant cannabis stores

Saskatchewan's provincial auditor says it's time to start enforcing regulations on the distribution and sale of recreational cannabis.

Judy Ferguson's latest report, her last one before she steps down at the end of the month, said the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) has so far been focusing on educating retail and wholesale permittees about operating requirements.

The report said it's time for the SLGA to shift its focus "to taking enforcement actions on non-compliance."

"Other improvements needed include developing a risk-informed plan for inspecting permittees compliance, finalizing guidelines for actions key to enforcing identified non-compliance, inspecting permittees as frequently as expected, and actively monitoring whether permittees sufficiently address identified non-compliance," said the report.

The report said that having effective regulatory processes will help prevent the sale of legal cannabis to youth, keep profits away from criminals and protect public health.

The report highlighted how some provincial ministries are improving processes, but also focused on needed improvements.

Saskatchewan's Auditor Judy Ferguson will step down on June 30. (Tyler Pidlubny/CBC)

Early learning improvements

Ferguson's report also said improvements are needed when it comes to helping preschool-aged and kindergarten-aged children develop academically.

The audit looked at the Saskatoon Public School Division No. 13's processes for monitoring success in readying kindergarten students for learning in the primary grades.

It said the readiness of Saskatoon's more than 1,500 kindergarten students was 77 per cent, which is similar to the provincial average of 79 per cent but below the provincial goal of 90 per cent.

The audit said positive steps have been taken, such as having a well-designed evaluation plan, and generally collecting and analyzing data.

But it also said the ministry was not collecting data about the progress of each child in the program.

"Without collecting such data, the ministry cannot determine whether individual children participating in the program receive sufficient support to learn and develop," said the report.

It also found kindergarten teachers did not always assess students at least twice a year as expected, or use suitable numeracy assessment tools.

The school division could not explain why some kindergarten students did not participate in required reassessments.

"Not collecting sufficient data about a student's progress means teachers may not make appropriate changes to their instructional practices or seek alternate resources to help individual students succeed," the report said.

About two-thirds of individuals admitted into custody in Saskatchewan are individuals held on remand, the report said. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

Reducing short-term remand

Ferguson's report said the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General and the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety need to better track whether their strategies are helping reduce the number of people on short-term remand in Saskatoon and the surrounding area.

More than 40 per cent of the annual average daily counts of people in custody in Saskatchewan are on remand, the report said.

While the ministries have tried to reduce the short-term remand population in Saskatoon and the surrounding area by employing early case resolution, rapid remand response and community alternatives to remand, they are not measuring whether these strategies are working.

"Having set measurable targets, and collecting and analyzing key information from key external partners (e.g., policing services), would help them determine whether their strategies contribute to reducing the remand population," the report said.

Tara Clemett will replace Ferguson as acting provincial auditor effective July 1.

Clemett has more than 20 years of experience in financial, performance and IT auditing. She currently is a deputy provincial auditor who leads the health division.