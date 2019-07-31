Two men at large after shots fired at women in vehicle in La Loche, RCMP say

Police have arrested one man and are trying to track down two others after the RCMP got a phone call about a shot fired in La Loche on Monday.

Police said two women were parked outside a La Loche business when three men arrived at the scene on an ATV. The two groups exchanged words, followed by one of the men pointing a firearm at one of the women, according to La Loche RCMP. The women then fled the scene and reportedly heard what they believed was a gunshot as they were driving away.

No one appeared to have been injured, police said.

Officers arrested one of the suspects in the incident, and charged the 23-year-old with assault, assault with a weapon, pointing a weapon, recklessly discharging a weapon and operating a vehicle while prohibited.

Police have identified two other men as suspects. They are considered armed and dangerous and if people see them they should contact police and not approach them, the RCMP said.

The wanted men are Ronald Gordon Park, 29, and Cody Blake Robertson 25. Both live in La Loche.

Park is around 5'8", weighs 175 and has black hair and brown eyes, according to an RCMP description.

Robertson also has black hair and brown eyes but is described as being 5'5" and weighs around 140 pounds.

Police said people who may have tips on where the two suspects are located should call 911 immediately. They can also call 310-RCMP or their local RCMP detachment or police service.