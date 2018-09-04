Skip to Main Content
Woman, 45, killed in ATV rollover at Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Sask.

A 45-year-old woman has died after her ATV rolled at the Montreal Lake Cree Nation on Sunday.

The woman was the only person on the ATV when the crash happened at an intersection at about 5 a.m. CST, according to an RCMP news release.

Police said the woman was declared dead at the scene. The RCMP is still investigating.

Montreal Lake Cree Nation is about 220 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

