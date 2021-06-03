ATV rollover sends 1 to hospital with serious injuries, police seek suspect

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an ATV rolled over on the Big River First Nation in mid-May and now police are looking for a suspect.

Police were called to the scene of the rollover around 10:00 p.m. on May 15.

When they arrived they found the ATV had left the road and rolled into the treeline.

An injured woman had to be airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. On Thursday, police were unable to provide an update on her condition.

Police said their investigation showed the woman was a passenger on the ATV and that their suspect, a man, fled the scene with the help of another ATV.

Police said they would like to identify and speak with the man who was driving the ATV when it rolled.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Big River RCMP detachment or Crime Stoppers.