2 teens charged with attempted murder after weekend stabbings in Regina

A boy and a girl, both aged 15, have been charged with attempted murder after two stabbings over the weekend, Regina police say.

Police were called to the 700 block of Garnet Street on Saturday night, where it was reported two people were injured.

They found a 36-year-old man and 52-year-old woman who were seriously injured from stab wounds. Police also found a knife at the scene.

Although the teens had left the scene, the boy was later located and charged. The charges against the girl were announced days later. Both cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say there had been an altercation in an alley between the teens and the man. The woman had attempted to intervene in the struggle, a news release said.