Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Regina

A 22-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Regina.

Police responded to the 5200 block of Boswell Crescent in Regina just after noon Sunday, according to a news release.

The shooting sent a 48-year-old woman to hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said investigators determined the shooting was domestic in nature and limited to one home.

"This incident does not pose an elevated risk to other residents of the area," Regina police said in a statement.

The name of the man charged has not been released because police said it would identify the victim.

He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Regina on Wednesday.