RCMP name 2 suspects they're searching for in connection with La Ronge shooting

RCMP continue to search for two men considered armed and dangerous who are wanted on charges of attempted murder and obstruction after police were reportedly shot at near a La Ronge home Sunday.

Both men are wanted in relation to a shooting Sunday that prompted RCMP to issue an emergency alert La Ronge, Air Ronge, Lac La Ronge and the surrounding areas.

La Ronge is about 300 kilometers northeast of Saskatoon.

RCMP say they were shot at during the incident and that a bullet struck the windshield of one of their police trucks.

Terrance Daigneault, 29, who also goes by the name Terrance Kenny, faces several charges including two counts of attempted murder with a firearm.

RCMP have issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Terrance Daigneault. Police say Daigneault should be considered armed and dangerous. (RCMP)

Police say the public should consider him armed and dangerous and that he should not be approached.

According to RCMP, Daigneault is about five feet eight inches tall and 180 pounds and has a tattoo on his right forearm that reads "no regrets" and another on his right hand that reads "Kenny."

Police say Daigneault may be injured.

In addition to attempted murder, Daigneault faces the following charges:

Two counts of discharging a firearm with intent.

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Two counts of obstruction.

Failing to comply with a release order.

Police are also looking for 36-year-old Allan Sanderson of La Ronge.

Allan Sanderson is charged with obstruction and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle in relation to Sunday's shooting. (RCMP)

Sanderson is about five feet four inches tall, 134 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Sanderson is charged with obstruction and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Police say the men are known to frequent Saskatoon, La Ronge, Ile-a-la-Crosse, Beauval and Buffalo Narrows. They don't know if the two men are together or if they have a vehicle.

Anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts are asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.