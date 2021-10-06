Regina police seeking dashcam footage of Dodge Caravan involved in alleged attempted murder

Police are looking for dashcam footage of a van involved in an alleged attempted murder in Regina last week.

Police say that on on Wednesday, Sept. 29, a driver stopped at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Arcola Avenue was struck from behind by a stolen vehicle at about 11:45 a.m. CST.

The driver who was hit exited his vehicle and was struck again by the stolen vehicle as he approached the rear of his vehicle, police say.

The suspect driving the stolen vehicle then hit the original victim again, along with two people who had exited their vehicles to assist the victim, police say.

The driver then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

The first victim was taken to hospital in critical condition. The other two witnesses had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man a short time later. He is charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage from the Core Ritchie, Downtown, Casino or Warehouse areas between 10:30 a.m. CST and 12:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Sept. 29, to check for footage of a red Dodge Caravan with the licence plate number T1910.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Regina Police Service at (306) 777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).