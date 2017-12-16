Attempted murder charge laid in Regina stabbing

Regina police say a 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Kramer Boulevard to investigate reports of an injured man just before 9 p.m. CST.

A press release said the man was stabbed on Birchwood Road.

The 21-year-old man was taken to hospital by EMS.

A 30-year-old man was later arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is the lone suspect in the incident.

The man will appear in provincial court on Wednesday.