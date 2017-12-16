Skip to Main Content
Attempted murder charge laid in Regina stabbing

Attempted murder charge laid in Regina stabbing

Regina police say a 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on Tuesday.

21-year-old man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
A 21-year-old man was stabbed on Tuesday night. A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the incident. (Alec Salloum/CBC)

Regina police say a 21-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Kramer Boulevard to investigate reports of an injured man just before 9 p.m. CST.

A press release said the man was stabbed on Birchwood Road. 

The 21-year-old man was taken to hospital by EMS.

A 30-year-old man was later arrested and charged with attempted murder. He is the lone suspect in the incident.

The man will appear in provincial court on Wednesday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|