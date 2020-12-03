Child escapes attempted abduction in Uplands area: Regina police

Regina police are investigating an attempted child abduction that took place in the Uplands area.

A nine-year-old girl was grabbed from behind near 12th Avenue N. and Fairview Road by a man as she was walking back to her school around 12:35 p.m. on Friday, police say.

A red truck was nearby, with a door open and the engine running, police said in a Saturday news release.

The girl was able to push herself away and run to the school, where she reported what had happened. She was not physically injured.

Schools in the area were alerted and police presence was increased around the schools.

The man is described as being between the ages of 40 and 50 and about six feet tall. He has brown and gray hair and tattoos on both arms, and was wearing a tank top and dirty, stained pants.

The Regina Police Service is asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the Uplands community to review their footage from around the time of the attempted abduction.

Anyone who has information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 777-6500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).