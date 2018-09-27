2 assaulted in attempted carjacking, Regina police say

Regina police are looking for a trio of men who allegedly attempted to steal a car and assaulted two people on Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. in the parking lot of F.W. Johnson High School on Fines Drive, police said in a news release.

The injuries were minor.

Three men drove into the parking lot and parked near another vehicle where a group of people were talking.

The three men, allegedly armed with a gun and a knife, then got out of their vehicle, approached the group and demanded the group exit their vehicle and hand over personal property.

The trio of men fled the scene after they unsuccessfully tried to drive the victim's car away.