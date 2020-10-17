Prince Albert police looking for people who picked up hitchhiker now accused of attempted murder

Prince Albert police want to speak with the occupants of a vehicle that picked up a hitchhiker who is now accused of trying to kill a man.

The 19-year-old is believed to have hitched a ride from North Battleford to Prince Albert, Sask., on Wednesday night.

Police allege he later stabbed a 21-year-old man at a business on the 3500 block of Second Avenue W. at about 10 p.m. CST.

"It is not believed that any occupants of this vehicle were involved in a criminal offence in any way," said a news release from the Prince Albert Police Service on Friday.

The 21-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to a hospital in Saskatoon.

The accused made his first court appearance on the charge of attempted murder Friday morning.

Police want to speak to members of the public who interacted with the 19-year-old, including the occupant or occupants of the vehicle he travelled in to Prince Albert.

He was wearing a red Chicago Blackhawks tuque, camouflage pants and a grey sweater.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222.