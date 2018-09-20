Sask. RCMP look for suspect in rural bank ATM smash-and-grabs

Nipawin and Smeaton RCMP are investigating two separate cases where a suspect used a vehicle to smash into a rural Saskatchewan bank to get at an ATM.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 13, police responded to an alarm from a bank in Choiceland, Sask. RCMP officers arrived to find the outside of the building damaged and a vehicle abandoned at the scene.

The vehicle had been stolen from a neighbouring business, RCMP said. A suspect or suspects had rammed the side of the building, trying to damage or steal the ATM inside the lobby. Surveillance footage showed a man entering the lobby wearing a light-coloured sweater with a small logo on the upper left chest area, dark pants, and gloves.

RCMP released an image of the suspect's face, taken from surveillance footage. (Submitted photo)

The suspect had his hood up and his face was partially covered, according to police. He tried to further break the ATM, but then fled the scene on foot without getting anything from the machine.

In the second instance, which took place on Sept. 16, police once again were dispatched to an alarm from a financial institution in White Fox, Sask.

RCMP arrived and found the building's exterior and interior had been damaged and that the ATM had been taken.

Surveillance footage showed a white Dodge truck backing into the lobby. A suspect then secured the ATM to the truck and forcefully removed it before fleeing the scene.

The suspect was dressed in the same way as in the Sept. 13 incident in Choiceland. Both communities are located more than 240 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Police said the white Dodge truck used in the ramming attack had been stolen from a dealership located in Nipawin. Police searched the area, but did not find the suspect vehicle. It is described as a 2018 white Dodge Ram with the Saskatchewan license plate 819 KXE.

Anyone with information about these thefts, or about the male suspect, is asked to contact Nipawin RCMP at 306-862-6270 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).