'He was my hero': Father, friends of Athan McEwen remember Regina teen killed in Friday collision

​"He was larger than life."

Sean McEwen remembers his son, Athan, as the kind of kid who "you just kinda let … do his own thing because you knew he was coming home every night and wasn't getting into trouble," he says.

"Everyone just thought he's gonna be the kid you just never worry about."

On Friday night, though, Athan, 15, was hit by a vehicle at Albert Park on Sunset Drive in Regina. The teen was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

Sean said he got the call about the accident from one of Athan's best friends.

"He left a massive hold in so many people's lives," he said. "We're at a loss for words with what's happened."

A memorial for Athan McEwen at the South Leisure Centre reflects some of his favourite things and hobbies, and includes his dirt biking helmet, his favourite energy drink, his skateboard and photographs from family and friends. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

He described his relationship with Athan, his "best friend," as perfect.

"We did everything together.… He was the cool kid that wasn't too cool to tell you that he loved you in front of all his jock buddies," said Sean.

"He was never to cool to be kind. He was my hero."

'The most loving guy'

His friends describe him much the same way.

"He was the most loving guy you'd ever meet," said Andrew Bergen, who became friends with Athan through a mutual friend.

"He never had any trouble with anyone. He was the best kid you could ever meet. I couldn't say a bad thing about him. Not one, I don't think anyone can."

The memorial for Athan continues to grow as more friends add their names. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Payten Johnson said he got to know Athan through walking to lunch every day. Even though they went to different schools, he said the two of them would go to Burger King together.

"Didn't see him much before this happened," he said. "I got my licence, so I didn't really walk as much, but I really wish I did see him."

He said McEwen had friends at his side at the end.

"I heard it through a friend," Johnson said of finding out about the collision.

"It really gave me comfort, I guess, knowing that some of my buddies were here with him. He didn't go alone," he said.

"There's boys that were with him that have been with him since Grade 2, boys that have been with him since he was three years old," said Sean McEwen. "And those boys are hurting."

"There's so many of his friends that have been coming over the last two days — all weekend, but the last two days," he said.

"We've had friends from around the world calling. More importantly, we've had some incredible support through personal friends, other kids' parents. When a child dies it's amazing what the community and the parents in the community rally around you because it truly, it's every person's worst nightmare," said Sean.

"The first few days, the weekend was beyond what you would wish on anyone, your worst enemy. Beyond what you could ever imagine you could withstand.… Sadly, at some point, it becomes real that he's not going to walk back through the door."

'Class clown kind of guy'

Johnson said Athan was loved by everyone.

"Just funny, made jokes, class clown kind of guy, you know? A good friend to everyone. There's no one person that didn't like him," he said.

"I'd call him a daredevil," Johnson said. "I'm going to miss him."

"He was the bravest kid I've ever known," Andrew Bergen said. "Whenever a challenge faced him, he'd always face it head on."

Andrew Bergen continued to bring paint for people to write their names on Tuesday. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

A memorial for Athan has sprung up in the parking lot of the South Leisure Centre in Albert Park, which reflects some of his favourite things and hobbies — his dirt biking helmet, his favourite energy drink, his skateboard, flowers and photographs from family and friends can be seen. Friends have painted their names and messages around the memorial.

Bergen said he wasn't there the night Athan died. But when the memorial was being set up, Bergen said he was there with his car. He saw the flowers and said he decided to grab the paint from his trunk and paint a heart where McEwen passed.

"I thought why not do a little memorial," Bergen said. Other people joined in, and the memorial continues to grow with names, mementoes and flowers. Some family members, close friends and acquaintances have all signed.

"This is exactly what he would have wanted [for a memorial]," said Bergen.

Scholarship fund

Athan's family is also planning to create a scholarship fund in his memory.

Sean McEwen said it was inspired by the number of kids that have been to the memorial. He said they plan to start with a scholarship for students at LeBoldus High School, where Athan was a student, and then build it into a charity event each year, and potentially expand to a sporting scholarship.

"See what Athan can help us build, because that's what he did," Sean said. "He could do anything he put his mind to."

Athan was 'the cool kid that wasn't too cool to tell you that he loved you in front of all his jock buddies,' says his father. (Sean McEwen/Facebook)

Johnson wants people to talk about Athan and his memory.

"It's important that people talk. That they don't bottle it up and hide it.… It's nice just to hug people and see people you haven't seen in a while," he said, adding one last message for his friend.

"Rest in peace, dude. See you again."