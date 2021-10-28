Athabasca byelection officially called for Feb. 15

The date for the byelection in Saskatchewan's Athabasca riding has been set for Feb. 15.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced the decision in a news release Tuesday morning.

"It's important that Athabasca residents are represented in the Assembly in the upcoming spring sitting of the Legislature," Moe wrote.

The seat has been empty since longtime NDP incumbent Buckley Belanger resigned in August to run in the federal election as a Liberal in the Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River riding.

Belanger failed to take the riding.

Belanger won't return to run in the upcoming byelection.

Instead, the NDP has nominated La Loche mayor Georgina Jolibois as its candidate.

Jim Lemaigre, a retired RCMP officer, will represent the Saskatchewan Party.

News of the byelection date shouldn't be a surprise for any politicos in Saskatchewan. It had to be held by Feb. 15, according to Elections Saskatchewan.