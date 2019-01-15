'At what point does child neglect become murder?' lawyer asks at Goforths' appeal

As the appeals for Tammy and Kevin Goforth got underway in a Regina courtroom, Tammy's lawyer called the case, which left a four-year-old girl dead, "a horrible case of neglect" that does not equate to murder.

The Goforths, husband and wife, were found guilty — Kevin of manslaughter and Tammy of second-degree murder — after a jury trial in 2016.

During the trial, a doctor detailed how the girl, who had been in the Goforth's custody for months, was just skin and bones when she was brought into hospital in 2012.

The girl, who can only be identified as JG, was severely malnourished, bruised and had a heart attack while in hospital, and eventually died there. The girl's sister, who was also cared for by the Goforths, survived. The Goforths were convicted of harming her.

Tammy and Kevin filed separate appeals of their convictions, for which Tammy received a life sentence with no chance of parole for 17 years and Kevin received a 15-year prison sentence.

The Goforths appeared for Tuesday's proceedings by closed-circuit TV from the correctional institutions where they're currently serving their respective sentences. Both sat with their hands clasped in front of them, neither showing emotion.

Tammy's appeal arguments

"The fact that [Tammy] failed to provide adequate medical care should not equate to murder," Tammy's appeal lawyer Brian Pfefferle said in court.

He argued that neglect and laziness by two people who weren't "particularly sophisticated people" do not show intent to murder. He asked not for an acquittal, but a lesser conviction of manslaughter.

Pfefferle questioned why the jury found her guilty of murder but acquitted Kevin of murder, finding him guilty of manslaughter on the same evidence. He told court that manslaughter and failure to apply necessities of life are common charges in similar cases but murder is not.

Prosecutor Beverly Klatt countered those arguments by saying Tammy spent more time as a caregiver -— feeding, dressing and bathing the kids while also confining them to their rooms — meaning she was the only one who saw the condition the girls they were caring for were in.

Tammy saw their bruises and emaciated bodies and knew their conditions were likely to cause death, Klatt argued.

She said there was a clear and rational basis for the jury's findings. She said the children were healthy when taken in by the Goforths.

"The families of these two children had a right to expect that they would be nurtured and cared for when they could not do so themselves," Klatt told court.

Tammy's notice of appeal was filed weeks after sentencing.

"I wish to appeal. [It's] so much of a heavy sentence. I wish to have a second chance of explaining myself," the handwritten notice read.

Here is a timeline of key events that occurred prior to the trial of Kevin and Tammy Goforth. The Regina couple is charged with killing a girl, 4, and harming her sister. 1:00

Kevin's appeal

Kevin is seeking to have his conviction and sentence thrown out, and a new trial held in their place. He claims that Justice Ellen Gunn erred in her instructions to the jury, which Kevin alleges prejudiced them.

Kevin's notice of appeal came soon after. In that application, he said the sentence was too high and was "harsh" and excessive.

In sentencing the pair, Gunn called the crimes "deplorable and unexplainable."

Past jurors in the case have spoken publicly about how they struggled to recover from the graphic images and testimony they saw at trial.