AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine available to anyone in Sask. 59 and over: health authority

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is widening the availability of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine.

Regina's drive-thru vaccine facility is now open to anyone 59-years-old or older, according to a news release on Saturday from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Previously the drive-thru facility was only available for those between the ages of 60 and 69.

"The SHA has recently adopted the national guidelines that allow individuals over 65 years of age to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine," the news release said.

"This age expansion for the Regina Drive Thru will help ensure that we continue to maximize immunization availability for this location."

The site is located at the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. grounds and is open from 8:30 a.m. CT to 11:30 p.m. CT. Vaccines are available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Wait times for the Regina clinic are available online and updated hourly. Those in line can also tune into 107.5 FM for information about the immunization process.

Anyone eligible for a vaccine is strongly encouraged to attend and get an injection. Anyone over the age of 67 is encouraged to book an appointment online using their provincial health card, or call 1-833-727-5829 between 8 a.m. CT and 11 p.m. CT.