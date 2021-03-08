AstraZeneca-Oxford drive-thru clinic open for 64-year-olds, phase 1 health-care workers Monday in Regina

An AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine drive-thru clinic will open to 64-year-old members of the general public on Monday in Regina.

The province has received 15,500 doses of the vaccine, to be administered to Saskatchewan residents ages 60 to 64 and Phase 1 health-care workers.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is currently approved in Canada only for those 18 to 64 years of age.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), the pilot Regina immunization drive-thru clinic will be located on the grounds of the Regina Exhibition Association.

Only Saskatchewan residents with a birth date between March 14, 1957, and March 13, 1958, will be eligible to receive the AstraZenenca-Oxford vaccine at the clinic on Monday.

Residents cannot pre-book an appointment for drive-thru clinics, as they will be first-come first-served only. The clinic site will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. CST on Monday.

The site will begin to accept other ages, in reverse order from oldest to youngest, in the coming days, according to the SHA. Public service announcement will be issued as the new age groups become eligible.

The SHA asks that Saskatchewan residents do not go to the drive-thru clinic unless their age group is eligible to "ensure a positive experience for those eligible and minimize waits."

Health-care workers can get immunized Sunday

The SHA says the drive thru will be open Sunday for health-care workers only "to allow convenient access to health-care workers and to test the new process for the public."

Sunday's drive-thru immunization clinic will not be open to the public.

Drive-thru directions

Once you are eligible to receive a vaccine at the drive-thru, the SHA asks that you enter the grounds through the Lewvan and 11th Ave. entrance and follow the green signs.

If you are going to the non-drive-thru mass immunization clinic, the SHA says to follow the blue signs. If you are wanting to go to the COVID-19 testing drive-thru, follow the yellow signs.

Saskatchewan residents are being asked to continue following all public health orders and guidelines until most of the province is immunized.

(CBC News Graphics)

