Regina begins rollout of AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine to 64-year-olds

On Monday, a pilot drive-thru immunization clinic popped up for 64-year-old residents of Regina.

The clinic at the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd. (REAL) grounds is open from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., based on a first-come-first-served basis.

The clinic is not accepting any bookings.

Those eligible for the vaccine must be born between March 16, 1956 and March 15, 1957.

Security checkpoints have been set up on-site to validate people's ages.

Those attending the clinic are asked to enter the grounds from the Lewvan Drive and 11th Avenue entrance and to follow the green lines.

The province has received 15,500 doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which will be split between Saskatchewan residents aged 60 to 64 and Phase 1 health-care workers.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is approved in Canada for those 18 to 64 years of age.

Immunization eligibility expands

As of Monday morning, those who are 70 or older can book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 shot.

Appointments can be booked online by using a health card or by calling 1 (833) 727-5839 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

People between the ages of 50 and 69 who live in the Northern Administrative District can also book an appointment for a shot. The online booking system is not available to this group, so all appointments need to be made through the phone line.

However, those who are 70 and older and live in the Northern Administrative District will be able to book through the phone and online booking systems.