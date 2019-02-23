United we sit: German Assman calls for Assman Summit in New York

A German man who shares the same last name as Melville, Sask.'s Dave Assman says he understands his brethren's pain at having a name that people just don't understand.

"I like my name. I'm born with that name," said Frank Assman, who has come up with an idea to show his support for his Saskatchewan counterpart, with an Assman Summit in New York.

"What can be wrong with that name? And that's my way to support Dave actually."

He said he sympathized when his colleagues in the United States forwarded him a news story about Dave Assman, and how SGI rejected his Assman personalized license plate as it was deemed unacceptable.

Frank Assman said when he first began travelling to the U.S., he ran into problems where people would think he was making his name up and hang up on him, or tell him his boarding pass was printed wrong.

Over time, he decided to embrace what became a running joke.

We drive around with as many as Assman as we can put in to that stretch limo scene and drive around New York and make party. - Frank Assman, on his plans for a summit

"I'm quite open with that, I sometimes introduce, I make a joke, saying 'Hey, I'm the Assman. Hey I'm from Germany. How about you?" he said, noting he usually gets a smile or laugh in response.

"So it's always that you get easily in touch with other people and so on. It's just lots of fun."

Assman now has a dream, a dream to invite Dave and all other Assmans to the Assman Summit, where they will all pile into a stretch limousine, with an Assman licence plate as immortalized in the show Seinfeld.

"We drive around with as many as Assman as we can put in to that stretch limo scene and drive around New York and make party."