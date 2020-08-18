Assistant coach rejoins Humboldt Broncos after assault charge stayed

An assault charge against a Humboldt Broncos assistant coach has been stayed.

The charge was originally laid against Curtis Toneff on June 2, in relation to an incident on May 24. Toneff's charges were stayed in court on August 17.

The Broncos had suspended Toneff while the charges were before the courts. On Monday, the team released a statement saying that since the charges were stayed, Toneff may resume his duties with the Humboldt Broncos.

The team said that as this is a private matter, it will have no further comment.